City of Lewiston gives updates as boil order continues for residents

The Lewiston Community Center has a water filling station for customers that need clean drinking water.

LEWISTON, Idaho — A boil order for Lewiston residents remains in effect after a reservoir failure.

Early Wednesday morning, a reservoir split open, sending water throughout the city and contaminating the water supply for Lewiston residents. Later that day, a boil order was put into place. The order was extended over the weekend.

The city of Lewiston continues the boil order while the city works on repairs.

Customers will remain on the boil order until repair crews can shift their water source to another reservoir.

The city is advising residents affected by the boil water alert order to follow these procedures:

What you should do:

Draw water from the tap and bring it to a roiling boil for 3 minutes.

Instead of boiling, you may add ⅛ teaspoon of household bleach per gallon of water and let it sit for half an hour.

Drink bottled water, if possible.

Wash fruits and vegetables with water that has been boiled or disinfected or with bottled water.

Wash dishes and laundry as usual.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual.

Animals can get sick from the same germs and pathogens as people can from the water. Give your pets bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.

What you shouldn't do:

Don’t drink water straight from the tap.

Don’t use ice from ice trays, ice dispensers, or ice makers.

Don't brush your teeth with tap water.

Don’t trust your filter. Most water filters typically do not remove bacteria.

Don't cook with tap water.

Don't use tap water in your coffee pot.

The city launched a map showing the areas where the boil order has been lifted and where it still remains in effect.

The map highlights three separate sections of the city of Lewiston.:

The section in red shows the area that should continue following the boil water alert order.

shows the area that should continue following the boil water alert order. The section in green shows the area where the order has been lifted.

shows the area where the order has been lifted. The section in blue shows the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District area, which is not affected. Click here to see the map.

