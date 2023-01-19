City of Lewiston continues investigating reservoir failure that caused property damage

The reservoir failure "was an isolated event that was not related to any improvements that have been underway," according to the City of Lewiston.

LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston continues investigating what caused the reservoir failure that lead to property damage in some areas of town on Wednesday.

After bringing specialized engineering experts to assess the incident, the city determined the reservoir failure "was an isolated event that was not related to any improvements that have been underway to the overall water system in the City of Lewiston."

“Nothing was identified in previous planning documents or inspection reports that indicated a cause for concern at this facility,” Dustin Johnson, City of Lewiston Public Works Director said in a statement.

Johnson said it is important to identify the root cause of the incident in order to move forward. He said staff have been working diligently to do so.

The failure of the City of Lewiston’s high reservoir happened at approximately 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The reservoir is located along 16th Avenue in Lewiston. The failure caused the release of approximately three million gallons of water which lead to the flooding.

As of Thursday, a Boil Water Order remains in effect across the city. City staff is working with property owners whose properties were damaged by the water after the reservoir failure.

“Our primary focus right now is to get the boil water order lifted,” Johnson said. “We are working with our engineers and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to achieve this in a safe manner for all of our customers, as life and safety remains our top priority.”

A water filling station was established at the Lewiston Community Center for customers that may be in need of clean drinking water. Residents will need to bring their own water containers to the water filling station.

The station will be open until 8 p.m. on Thursday. Hours of operation for Friday are still to be determined.

The city is asking residents to call 208-984-7096 if their properties were damaged due to the reservoir failure.

The city will be releasing more information as it becomes available.

