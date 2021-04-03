3 Things to know Thursday

Washington State women's basketball picked up its first win in the Pac-12 Tournament since 2017 with a 57-48 win over Utah on Wednesday night. WSU was led by three double digits scorers. Charlisse Leger-Walker had 15 points, Bella Murakatete had 13 points and Krystal Leger-Walker added 12 points. Those three also combined for 28 of the team's 44 rebounds. Read more.

A report commissioned by the Spokane Police Department shows that Black and Native American residents were more likely to be suspected of crimes and have forced used against them by officers. The 300-page report is a "comprehensive analysis of police contacts focusing on SPD data," according to a press release from the department. Read more.



