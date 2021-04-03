x
Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Local News

3 Things to know Thursday

Providence to open new vaccine clinics in Spokane; WSU women's basketball going to Quarterfinals; Report: Spokane PD more likely to use force against people of color

SPOKANE, Wash. —

Providence announces two upcoming vaccine clinics in Spokane

The Providence Medical Group announced two upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Spokane for those currently eligible under Washington's guidelines, including teachers and other school workers. The vaccine clinics will be on March 5 and 8 and more than 1,000 appointments are available, according to Providence Spokeswoman Ariana Lake. Read more.

WSU women's basketball gets first Pac-12 Tournament win since 2017

Washington State women's basketball picked up its first win in the Pac-12 Tournament since 2017 with a 57-48 win over Utah on Wednesday night. WSU was led by three double digits scorers. Charlisse Leger-Walker had 15 points, Bella Murakatete had 13 points and Krystal Leger-Walker added 12 points. Those three also combined for 28 of the team's 44 rebounds. Read more.

Report: Spokane police more likely to use force against Black, Native American residents

A report commissioned by the Spokane Police Department shows that Black and Native American residents were more likely to be suspected of crimes and have forced used against them by officers. The 300-page report is a "comprehensive analysis of police contacts focusing on SPD data," according to a press release from the department. Read more.

