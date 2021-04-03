Providence announces two upcoming vaccine clinics in Spokane

Those eligible in Phases 1A and 1B Tier 1 will be able to book an appointment, including teachers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Providence Medical Group announced two upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Spokane for those currently eligible under Washington's guidelines, including teachers and other school workers.

The vaccine clinics will be on March 5 and 8 and more than 1,000 appointments are available, according to Providence Spokeswoman Ariana Lake. The clinics will be held at the Spokane Teaching Health Center on 624 East Front Avenue, she said.

Those eligible in Phases 1A and 1B Tier 1 can get vaccinated at the clinic by appointment only, according to Lake. This includes teachers, school workers, childcare employees, those 65 and older and those 50 and older in multi-generational households, Lake said.

People must bring an eligibility print form from the Washington PhaseFinder Tool, Lake said. Appointments can be made on the Providence website.