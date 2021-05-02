When could I get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Spokane? What to know

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are in short supply throughout the Spokane area. Here's what you need to know about when you could get one.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some Spokane residents who have tried to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment recently have likely seen a similar message on many websites informing them that there is no availability.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has provided a list of vaccine locations throughout the state, including Spokane County, but many of the locations say there appointments are booked out for weeks.

Right now, Washington is in Tier 1 of Phase 1B in its vaccine distribution plan. It includes people 65 and older and people over 50 years who live in multigenerational households. Phase 1B will eventually expand to high-risk essential workers and people ages 16 to 70 will two or more underlying health conditions in Tiers 2-4.

The vaccine appointment process can be overwhelming and confusing for some, so KREM 2 set out to answer questions about when local providers are offering more appointments and how to schedule one.

Mass vaccination clinic

The next round of appointments at the Spokane Arena's mass vaccination clinic will open on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. Patients are not eligible to receive the vaccine unless they have an appointment.

CHAS Health offers the ability to schedule an appointment on its website. Patients can also call CHAS at 509-444-8200 but the option for scheduling will not be available until Tuesday.

Pharmacies

Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer locations in Spokane and Spokane Valley are administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Limited appointments are available and they fill quickly. An appointment scheduling tool from Fred Meyer is available online.

Safeway

Safeway Pharmacy at 14020 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments but all slots are currently filled.

Sara Osborne, a spokesperson for Safeway, said each store will receive vaccine doses from the federal government every week. Stores will receive 100 doses each at first and the amount is expected to increase from there, she said.

Appointments for the stores will open up online every Sunday, according to Osborne.

CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy has not yet been activated as a primary vaccination partner for the Federal Pharmacy Program in Washington state, spokesperson Joseph Diebold said.

Once CVS Pharmacy is activated as a partner in Washington, the list of specific stores will be available through the online scheduling tool on CVS.com as shipments arrive and appointments become available.

Mt. Spokane Pediatrics

In an email, Mt. Spokane Pediatrics said it is currently at capacity and cannot schedule any new vaccine appointments until additional doses arrive from the DOH.

The DOH did not provide Mt. Spokane Pediatrics with vaccines for the week of Feb. 1, according to the email. This halted their scheduling process and required them to move appointments to the following week.

Mt. Spokane Pediatrics likely will not schedule further appointments until mid-February, the email said. They will reach out in the order emails were received when appointments reopen.

Those who are eligible can email Mt. Spokane Pediatrics at vaccines@mtspokanepediatrics.com for an appointment once they reopen.

Prevention Northwest/Northwest Neurological

In an email, Prevention Northwest/Northwest Neurological said appointments are currently scheduled out for about one month.

Those are eligible for the vaccine can send an email to covidinfo@preventionnew.com to be added to the list. Someone will then email an electronic signup form with available clinic times.

Prevention Northwest is asking people to bring in a copy of their insurance card or Social Security number and driver's license for those without insurance.

MultiCare

On its website, MultiCare says those who are eligible can call its automated vaccine information line at 833-770-0530 to add themselves to a vaccine waitlist and request text updates. People will need to answer a series of questions about eligibility before they are added to the list.

MultiCare is still not scheduling any first dose appointments at this time and will add slots as vaccine supply allows, according to its website.

The DOH website lists MultiCare in Liberty Lake at 1326 N. Standford Ln. and the Deaconess Health & Education Center in Spokane as vaccine providers once supply is available.

Other providers in Spokane area