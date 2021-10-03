Need a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Spokane? Providence has open slots

Approximately 1,000 appointments are still available at Providence's Spokane Teaching Health Clinic on Wednesday, March 10 and Friday, March 12.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Those who have struggled to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Spokane might be able to snag one through Providence Medical Group.

Approximately 1,000 appointments are still available at Providence's Spokane Teaching Health Clinic on Wednesday, March 10 and Friday, March 12, a spokesperson wrote in an email on Tuesday night. The Pfizer vaccine is available at the clinic for those who are eligible in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 of Washington state's vaccine distribution plan, including people ages 65 and older, those age 50 and older who live in a multi-generational household, teachers and child care providers.

The clinic is by appointment only and second dose appointments will be scheduled on site.

Anyone looking to schedule an appointment should first use Washington's Phase Finder tool to confirm their eligibility. They should then print their eligibility confirmation and bring it with them to their appointment. Appointments are scheduled on the Providence website.