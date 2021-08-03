These health conditions make you eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at Kootenai Health

Anyone ages 18-64 who lives and works in Idaho, and has at least one “increased risk medical condition,” is now eligible for an appointment at Kootenai Health.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene announced that it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include some people with medical conditions.

The hospital said it expanded appointment eligibility due to "large quantities of vaccines available." Anyone ages 18 to 64 who lives and works in Idaho, and has at least one "increased risk medical condition," is now eligible.

This comes after Panhandle Health District announced last week that Group 2.3, including grocery store workers and other frontline personnel, was eligible for the vaccine in North Idaho. The state as a whole plans to move into Group 2.3 on March 15, with vaccines for people with high-risk medical conditions slated to begin in early April.

Katherine Hoyer with PHD said state is allowing health districts to move ahead in vaccine phases "if they feel that's necessary."

Increased risk medical conditions outlined by Kootenai Health include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Down syndrome

Heart conditions such as heart failure

Immunocompromised state

Obesity BMI >30 /Severe obesity BMI> 40

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes

Asthma

Cerebrovascular disease

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Kootenai Health releases approximately 1,000 vaccines appointments every week. The hospital opens a new block of appointments for the following week every Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Patients will need to attest to their medical condition in making their appointment, Kootenai Health wrote on its website. Those looking to schedule an appointment can do so online. A limited number of same-day appointments may open each day if the hospital has "no-shows."