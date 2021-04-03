Spokane County golf courses prepare to reopen for the season

The warm weather has made it so courses can prepare to reopen. The City of Spokane's Qualchan course has already reopened.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Winter weather doesn't provide ideal conditions when it comes to golf, but with sunny weather in the area, Spokane County Golf Courses are reopening for the season as soon as this week.

Liberty Lake golf course will reopen on March 5, while MeadowWood and Latah Creek Golf Courses will open on March 12. Reservations can be made on the Spokane County website.

Steven Nelke, the Club Pro at Latah Creek Golf Course, is ready for the season to start.

"This is such a wonderful sport for the people in this area. It's a shame not to take advantage of it," Nelke said.

All three courses have started actively preparing for the start of the season, and greens are in great condition following the cold winter weather.

"There's something inherent about hitting a little object with a stick that drives us. Makes us happy or drives us nuts, somewhere in between," Nelke said.

Coronavirus protocols will still be in place throughout the course, and reservations need to be made to avoid large crowds.

Other courses, such as City of Spokane's Creek at Qualchan, have already opened this week.

"So far, based on what our opening weekend looks like, it seems like golfers are again excited to get out there. Give them a recreational outlet and we're happy to do it for them," Qualchan Golf Pro Colin McMahon said.

The City of Spokane plans to announce opening dates for its other courses as soon as they are known.

Coming off of a year of adjustments, courses in Spokane County have said they are just happy to get back to playing.