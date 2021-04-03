WSU women's basketball gets first Pac-12 Tournament win since 2017

The Cougs topped Utah 57-48 on Wednesday night for the win.

LAS VEGAS — Washington State women's basketball picked up its first win in the Pac-12 Tournament since 2017 with a 57-48 win over Utah on Wednesday night.

WSU was led by three double digits scorers. Charlisse Leger-Walker had 15 points, Bella Murakatete had 13 points and Krystal Leger-Walker added 12 points. Those three also combined for 28 of the team's 44 rebounds.

It wasn't a strong shooting night for the Cougs, but they held Utah to just 23.3 percent shooting for the game.

"It's a big win for us," head coach Kamie Ethridge said. "It's not like we played awesome, except on the defensive end. I thought there we were really really good."

The Cougs will play Associated Press Poll No. 11 Arizona on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

As of now, ESPN's Bracketology has them as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament. A win against the Wildcats might very well solidify their spot. It has been 30 years since WSU women's basketball has made it to the NCAA Tournament.

"I feel like if we lost this game there would be a lot of excuses to not put us in," Ethridge said. "I know it totally doesn't guarantee anything, but we have a great resume and I think we have some great wins."