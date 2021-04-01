When and where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine: Answering your questions

Health officials in Washington and Idaho are preparing to roll out the coronavirus vaccine to the general public in 2021. Here's what you need to know.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are anxiously awaiting the day when they will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna.

Health care professionals, long-term care residents and first responders are the only people who are able to get the shot in most states right now — including Washington and Idaho.

That will change in the coming months, as states prepare for the rollout of vaccines to the general public. Idaho has a clearer timeline for when people could receive the vaccine, while Washington has yet to announce one.

Here's what we know right now about when people are expected to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington and Idaho and where vaccinations will happen.

When will I get the vaccine?

Washington state

Washington state remains in Phase 1A of distribution, which includes high-risk health care workers, some first responders, and residents and staff of nursing homes – an estimated half a million people in all.

The vast majority of Washington residents will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, though the state has not yet broken down who can get the shot in later phases.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) plans to release prioritization for Phase 1B/1C recipients in early January.

New tool helps determine eligibility in Washington

The DOH is also launching a new tool that will allow residents to determine their eligibility for the vaccine.

Currently, the tool only works for determining if people are eligible for Phase 1 of the vaccine plan. The tool will officially roll out after Jan. 6 and help determine at which phase of the vaccine plan users will become eligible.

The DOH will notify residents by text message or email when they are eligible to get the vaccine. The form is available online.

Idaho

A timeline published by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows an early projection for when people will be able to get the vaccine. It places residents into four different groups, with availability extending through May 2021.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Welfare said the timeline is not “set in stone,” but the plan right now is as follows.

Group One is made up of health care workers, and employees of residents and long-term care facilities. It will soon expand to other medical personnel, such as outpatient clinic staff, pharmacists and emergency medical service workers.

People in Group Two are predicted to begin receiving the vaccine as early as Feb. 2021. This includes K-12 school staff, grocery and convenience store employees, firefighters, police officers and Idaho residents 75 years of age or older.

Group Three will include all adults aged 65 and older, as well as individuals age 16-64 with medical conditions that increase their risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms. Vaccinations for this group are expected to begin in April 2021.

Group Four, made up of the general public, can then begin receiving the vaccine. This is expected to begin in May 2021.

Where can I get it? Will I be able to sign up online?

CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to eventually provide coronavirus vaccines to the general public in 2021. More details will be shared at a later date.

Joseph Diebold, a spokesperson for CVS, said patients will need to make an appointment for their initial vaccination on CVS.com or through the mobile app when the vaccine is available to the general public. When someone schedules their first dose, they will be prompted to schedule an appointment for their booster dose within the approved timeframe.

The patient will also receive follow-up email and text reminders ahead of their appointments, Diebold said.

Subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, CVS anticipates offering COVID-19 vaccines at all stores in 2021, including every location in Spokane County and North Idaho.

Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer will have an online landing page, similar to what is available for flu vaccinations, when the coronavirus vaccine is available to the general public.

Jeffery Temple, a spokesperson for the company, said all Fred Meyer stores will receive federal allocations of the vaccine during Phase 2. The company is currently working with individual jurisdictions regarding Phase 1 involvement in its pharmacies, he added.

Providence is not an open point of dispensing

In an email sent to KREM, Providence spokesperson Beth Hegde said the company is not an "open POD" for vaccinations at this time. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, points of dispensing (POD) are community locations where state and local agencies dispense and administer medical countermeasures, such as vaccines, to the public.

Open PODs are typically located at public locations such as arenas, community centers or schools, according to the CDC. These locations are often operated by local public health agencies. Closed PODs are sites staffed and managed by both public and private agencies to dispense medical countermeasures to their own populations.

"At this time, we are actively vaccinating front line health care workers and those most at risk. We do not know timing and planning for public vaccinations, but we will keep the public informed as we learn more," Hegde wrote to KREM.

MultiCare concentrating on frontline workers

MultiCare spokesperson Kevin Maloney said the company is concentrating on the community's frontline workers.

The company will continue to follow the state Department of Health's orders and provide information for the general public, he added.