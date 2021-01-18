Spokane health district didn't know about mass vaccine site before Inslee's announcement

Governor Jay Inslee announced four new mass vaccination sites across Washington state on Monday, including the one in Spokane.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District says it only found out about a mass COVID-19 vaccine site in the city when Governor Jay Inslee announced it on Monday.

"We found out when the rest of the public found out," said Kayla Myers, who leads the health district's COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. "But we welcome it and we think it's a great strategy."

Governor Jay Inslee announced four new mass vaccination sites across the state on Monday, including the one in Spokane. The facilities will aid the state in its goal to administer 45,000 COVID-19 vaccinations daily.

The mass vaccination site at the Spokane Arena is expected to be up and running by Monday, Jan. 25, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Myers said "logistics issues" could delay the opening until the following week.

Tara Lee, a spokesperson for Inslee's office, said they were told the Washington DOH was doing outreach prior to the governor's announcement. KREM has reached out to DOH for clarification.

SRHD requested to meet with DOH officials following the announcement and that meeting took place on Tuesday night, Myers said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Each vaccination site may be first come first serve or may use appointments, a detail Inslee said will be finalized in the coming days. It's unclear right now who will be running the vaccination site in Spokane, and whether it will be walk-up or drive-thru.

The mass vaccination site will reduce allocations being dispersed among other medical providers in Spokane County, Myers said.

The three other mass vaccination sites will be located at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, according to Inslee's office. Anyone eligible at a given time can use one of the mass vaccination sites.

Here's what we know about the mass vaccination site in Spokane so far.

Washington National Guard will assist at vaccination site

The Washington National Guard will assist with a mass vaccination site at the Spokane Arena.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday that he did not have additional information about the number of National Guard members who will be helping, their duties or how long they will be on-site.

The health district recently referred to a vaccination clinic planned for the Spokane Arena but it was separate from Inslee's announcement on Monday, SRHD spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said on Tuesday. It is unclear how those plans will be affected by Inslee's vaccination efforts at the same location, she added.

This isn't the first time that National Guard members have assisted with efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Eastern Washington. Members arrived in Pullman in early September to assist with coronavirus testing as Whitman County experienced a surge in cases.

DOH coordinating 'volunteer vaccinators' in Spokane

The state Department of Health is also coordinating "volunteer vaccinators" to support administration in Spokane, along with Kennewick and Bellevue, according to Inslee's office. It's unclear how this connects to the mass vaccination site and who is eligible to serve in this role.

Phase 1B of vaccination will now include those 65 and older

This comes at the same time as Inslee announced the state will move to Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout process, and that the next phase will now include those 65 and older.

The move to the next phase also allows for more people considered at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 to get vaccinated, according to Inslee.

Inslee said that vaccine allocations for next week will be split between the mass vaccination sites, like the one at the Spokane Arena, local clinics and pharmacies, and existing vaccination sites in the Seattle-area.

As the state moves to the first tier of Phase 1B, this means those 65 and older as well as those who are 50 and older who live in multigenerational households.

The following tiers in Phase 1B include:

Tier 2: High-risk critical workers that are 50 years old or older who work in select settings

Tier 3: People 16 and older with two or more underlying conditions or comorbidities

Tier 4: High-risk critical workers under 50 years old in certain settings

Tier 4: People in congregated living settings and people experiencing homelessness

According to the Washington Department of Health, about 1 million people will be eligible under the first tier of Phase 1B.

Spokane working to support expanded eligibility for vaccines

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward called news of the new plan "great" in an interview with KREM 2 News on Monday. The whole video can be seen below or by clicking here:

"I think it's great that we have a new plan to get vaccinations out. Right now, we’re only getting fewer than 50 percent of supply out and in arms of people in our communities. That’s not good enough," Woodward said.

The Spokane Regional Health District said in a press release that officials are working to support the expanded eligibility for the vaccines. Spokane County Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez is quoted in the release talking about the district's work when it comes to the vaccine rollout.

“As with other counties that have higher populations, Spokane is still working diligently to ensure that those members of our community at the highest risk of exposure are receiving the vaccine first. We are committed to being good stewards of our limited quantity of the COVID-19 vaccine," Velazquez said.

Myers also quoted in the release saying the district is "pleased to hear" about support from the state.

“We are pleased to hear that there is support planned from the state level that will compliment Spokane County’s vaccination efforts through the systems already in place,” Myers is quoted as saying in the release. “Mass vaccination planning is already under way through a collaborative work group of health care providers and the health district; the state’s efforts will accelerate our ability to get more people vaccinated faster.”