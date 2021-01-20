How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Spokane if you're 65 or older

These are some options for those 65 and older to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Spokane.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee recently expanded criteria for Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, lowering the age threshold to 65 years or older and people 50 years or older in multigenerational households.

Right now, Washington residents in Phases 1A and 1B-1 are eligible to get the vaccines. That includes:

High-risk healthcare workers in healthcare settings

High-risk first responders

Long-term care facility residents and staff

All other workers at risk in healthcare settings

All people 65 years or older

All people 50 years or older in multigenerational households (home where individuals from 2 or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild)

Many KREM 2 viewers who are over the age of 65 or live in a multigeneration household have asked us where they can get vaccinated. The following are some options for those 65 and older to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Spokane.

MultiCare

Two MultiCare clinics are offering COVID-19 vaccinations subject to availability.

They include the Rockwood clinic in Liberty Lake located at 1326 N. Stanford Lane and the Deaconess Health & Education Center located in Spokane at 910 W. 5th Ave. Ste. 266.

Appointments are required and in high demand. Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine may not find anything through the online scheduling option.

If appointments are not available, you will need to check back at another date for openings. More information is available on MultiCare's website.

Mt. Spokane Pediatrics

Mt. Spokane Pediatrics at 9425 N. Nevada Street Ste. 300 in North Spokane is offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Those who are interested should call 509-270-0065 or email vaccines@mtspokanepediatrics.com for more information.

Prevention Northwest/Northwest Neurological

Prevention Northwest's office is located at 26 E. 5th Ave. in Spokane.

Those who are looking for more information should send an email to covidinfo@preventionnw.com.

Providence in Spokane County

Providence is working on developing a COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling process for its patients. Its website will be updated with details and links as they are available.

The health care company and its community partners will also open community clinics to vaccinate the public.

Safeway

Safeway located at 14020 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane is offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only.

If there are no spots left on the online scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. Safeway will add more appointments when more vaccine is available.

Unify Community Health

Unify Community Health is located at 120 W. Mission Ave. in Spokane.

Those who would like more information about COVID-19 vaccinations should email unifycommunityhealth@yvfwc.org.

Spokane Arena

A mass vaccination site is expected to open at the Spokane Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The mass vaccine site will be open by appointment only to those who are pre-registered and eligible for the vaccine under Phases 1A or 1B-1. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Those who are looking to get a vaccine should first confirm they are eligible using the state's PhaseFinder tool. The next step is to make an appointment. Scheduling information will be available soon on the Spokane Regional Health District's website.

A "limited number of initial appointments" will be accepted to start and some sites will quickly reach capacity for week one, the DOH said.

HMOs - Health Maintenance Organizations

Some HMOs, or Health Maintenance Organizations, are also registered vaccine providers in Washington

One local example of this is Kaiser Permanente. They say on their website that once a patient is confirmed to be eligible, they will be sent to a website where they can make an appointment for both doses of the vaccine.

Washington PhaseFinder Tool

Another option is the Washington PhaseFinder Tool, which is run by the Washington Department of Health.

If a person is determined to be eligible by the tool, they can then voluntarily enter contact information. This will result in the DOH sending them an eligibility confirmation they can show to a vaccine provider.