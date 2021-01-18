Spokane Arena mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic: What you need to know today

Approximately 2,500 mass vaccine site appointments were booked for Thursday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 7 after CHAS Health reopened its scheduling tool.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A shipment containing 4,000 of Moderna's coronavirus vaccines arrived in Spokane on Tuesday for use at the mass vaccination clinic, a spokesperson from CHAS Health confirmed.

The clinic at the Spokane Arena is one of four new mass vaccination clinics that have opened across Washington state. The three other sites are located at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, according to Governor Jay Inslee's office.

Approximately 2,500 appointments were booked for Thursday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 7 after the scheduling tool on CHAS Health's website reopened at 5 p.m. on Monday. CHAS was not able to book appointments for all of the doses received as they need to return some that were borrowed from Spokane County's supply.

Thousands of people logged on to the CHAS Health website on Monday night and appointments were filled within an hour.

The mass vaccination clinic saw 3,737 people in its first week, though the Washington State Department of Health only allocated 3,000 doses of vaccine. That means CHAS had to borrow more than 700 extra doses from community partners in order to vaccinate everyone with an appointment. Charvet said on Tuesday that 4,039 vaccines have been administered to date, with 632 vaccines given on Monday, Feb. 1.

Kelley Charvet, a spokesperson for CHAS, said on Tuesday that leaders will know in the next day or two when the following week's schedule will open.

How to schedule and confirm appointments

The mass vaccination clinic in Spokane operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open by appointment only to those who are pre-registered and eligible for the vaccine under Phases 1A or 1B-1.

Phases 1A and 1B-1 include:

High-risk healthcare workers in healthcare settings

High-risk first responders

Long-term care facility residents and staff

All other workers at risk in healthcare settings

All people 65 years or older

All people 50 years or older in multigenerational households (home where individuals from 2 or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild)

Those who are looking to get a vaccine should first confirm they are eligible using the state's PhaseFinder tool. The next step is to make an appointment on the CHAS Health website.

Patients can also confirm their appointment online by logging in with the same username and password they created to make their original appointment.

Confirmed appointments will show with the date and time of the appointment scheduled. If a person believes they have a confirmed appointment but it is not showing in their profile, they should call CHAS Health at 509-444-8200 to confirm their appointment.

Patients should bring a copy or screenshot of the PhaseFinder tool showing their eligibility, a photo ID and insurance card if they have it on the day of their appointment.

Health officials recommend that those who are eligible for the vaccine first check with their primary healthy provider about vaccinations before scheduling an appointment at the Spokane Arena site.

What to know before you go

A representative from CHAS said people should show up no earlier than five to 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment. The average time for vaccine appointments, including the 15-minute observation period, is 20 to 25 minutes, CHAS said.

If you did not schedule your second dose while in observation, CHAS asks that you follow the instructions provided in your vaccination packet.

Make sure you dress for the cold weather because you may have to wait in a line outside the arena. Washington National Guard members are available to help with mobility issues.

CHAS said metal detectors will be set up at the entrance to the Spokane Arena and ask people to leave weapons of any kind at home.

People should use the Boone Avenue entrance to access the Spokane Arena. A greeter will direct them to a check-in line where staff will confirm their scheduled appointment and direct them to a parking area. Once inside the Spokane Arena, people will receive a COVID-19 screening questionnaire and be directed to the waiting area to receive the vaccine.

Patients without internet access should call the Washington Department of Health COVID Helpline at 1-800-525-0127 or 1-888-856-5816, then press #. The phone resource will go live on Friday, Jan. 29.

Transportation help is available

Those who need transportation assistance can use Paratransit for to get to the Arena once their appointment is scheduled:

Paratransit door-to-door service is available for anyone over 60 with proof of ID. For those over 60 years old who do not have a Paratransit bus card, it is $2 each way and $4 for round trip. Cash is the only form of payment that will be accepted.