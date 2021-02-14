Washington to focus on 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

The Department of Health said due to a shortage of second doses, a portion of this week’s available first doses will need to be used to fully vaccinate people.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state health officials said Friday the state will focus on administering second COVID-19 vaccine doses this week and because of that, appointments to get a first dose this upcoming week will be limited.

The Department of Health (DOH) said providers requested about 170,000 second doses for this week which is significantly higher than the state’s allocation of 92,325 second doses.

The difference is likely because some providers in Washington used doses of vaccine intended to complete the two-dose vaccine series as an initial dose in January. Unfortunately, officials said, this means a portion of this week’s available first doses will need to be used to fully vaccinate these people.

The DOH said President's Day Monday and winter weather concerns across the country will also delay vaccine shipments from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) until Tuesday.

The state announced all of these factors mean people who need to make an appointment for a first dose will likely not be able to do so this week, and some who have appointments for first doses may be asked to reschedule.

The DOH announced Sunday that 41,441 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the four state run mass vaccination sites since they opened on Jan. 26.

9,358 doses administered in Spokane

10,148 doses administered in Ridgefield

9,678 doses administered in Wenatchee

12,257 doses administered in Kennewick

Health officials said, this week the Ridgefield, Wenatchee and Kennewick sites will prioritize second doses of the vaccine. Those three sites administer the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a booster shot 21 days after receiving a first dose.

However, the DOH said Sunday people who had their vaccine appointments on Friday or Saturday canceled due to winter weather closures can get their first dose at the Ridgefield vaccine site anytime Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Health officials said this is only for people who were pre-registered and had their appointment rescheduled.

The Spokane location, which administers the Moderna vaccine, will provide both first and second doses this week, health officials said. The Moderna vaccine requires a booster shot 28 days after the first dose.

Details from the DOH on mass vaccine sites for the week of Feb. 14:

Spokane

Spokane will administer first and second doses this week. Registration opens Tuesday at 5 p.m.

To make an appointment, you must first confirm you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1A or 1B-1 using the Phase Finder tool. Phase Finder does not make you an appointment. Once confirmed through Phase Finder, you can make an appointment online. If you need assistance scheduling an appointment, please call 509-444-8200. If you have further questions, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

Location: Spokane Arena (720 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99201)

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ridgefield

Starting Wednesday, Ridgefield is only offering second doses. Those who were vaccinated at the site were sent an email from Safeway after receiving their first shot. If you did not get this email, please call Safeway at 253-259-6312. Representatives are available weekdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. to help with scheduling. If you were unable to get a second dose appointment or confirmation email, you can bring your vaccination card and ID to the fairgrounds and staff on site will honor it.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds (17402 NE Delfel Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642)

Hours: Wednesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wenatchee

This week Wenatchee is offering a limited number of first doses by appointment only and will be prioritizing second doses. Registration for first doses opened Sunday at noon. If you received your first dose at the Town Toyota Center, please arrive back on the date listed on your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

When you arrive for your second dose, bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which you were given when you received your first dose. This card displays your first dose date and vaccine type.

Location: Town Toyota Center (1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801)

Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kennewick

Kennewick is only offering second doses this week. If you received your first dose at the Benton County Fairgrounds site, please make your second dose appointment online using PrepMod. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

When you arrive for your second dose, bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which you were given when you received your first dose. This card displays your first dose date and vaccine type.

Location: Benton County Fairgrounds (1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, WA 99336). Please enter from the 10th Street parking lot entrance.

Hours: Thursday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.