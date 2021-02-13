Washington marks 1 million COVID-19 vaccine shots

The state marked its one-millionth shot at its mass vaccination site in Wenatchee on Friday.

Washington state has given at least 1 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine, state Department of Health officials announced Friday.

State officials marked the occasion by giving the ceremonial 1 millionth dose to 90-year-old East Wenatchee resident Ruby T.

She received the Pfizer vaccine at the state’s mass vaccination site in Wenatchee, according to the state. Ruby T. was also given a certificate from Gov. Jay Inslee and a lifetime pass to Washington State Ferries, according to the state.

The state aims to give 45,000 COVID-19 shots a day. According to the state data dashboard, the current seven-day average is 26,479 doses a day.

According to the state dashboard, which is delayed by several days, about 768,300 people have received at least one shot of the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine. About 214,071 have been fully vaccinated.