Washington launches more robust tool to determine COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

The PhaseFinder Tool now asks about health conditions, your living situation and essential worker status to determine coronavirus vaccine eligibility.

SEATTLE — Washington state has rolled out a more robust version of an online tool that determines eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, the PhaseFinder Tool asks additional questions about underlying health conditions, your living situation and whether you are an essential worker.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) initially rolled out the PhaseFinder pilot in early January, but at the time it only determined eligibility for Phase 1A, which includes high-risk health care workers and long-term care residents.

The survey now asks questions related to Phase 1B, which has four tiers that include people over 70, people over 50 living in multigenerational households, high-risk critical workers and people with underlying health conditions.

People can check boxes to indicate if they have cancer, diabetes, a heart condition or a weakened immune system or if they are an essential worker like an educator, grocery store employee or public transit worker.

If you are eligible to receive the vaccine, you can enter your name and contact information to receive a confirmation message to show to a vaccine provider to demonstrate eligibility. If you are not eligible, you can still enter your contact information to be alerted when it’s your turn.

Contact information will remain private and will not be used for other purposes.

Although the state has not officially moved on to Phase 1B, officials said last week it planned to move ahead in the coming days.

Several counties are already moving in that direction. Clallam County held several clinics over the weekend that vaccinated the elderly, and Skagit County plans to start Phase 1B vaccinations on Jan. 26.