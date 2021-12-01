Gov. Little provides COVID-19 vaccine update

After the governor is finished with his remarks, Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen will talk about what's next in the vaccine process.

Editor's note: KTVB is working out technical issues with our live stream. We apologize for the convenience, This story will be updated soon.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced four key updates to Idaho's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"Our goal with vaccine planning and distribution is, in part, to reduce transmission and preserve a functioning healthcare system – and get back to normal as quickly as possible," Little said. "Idaho is administering the vaccine faster than the national average, and today I'm announcing strategies that will continue to advance us by building up provider capacity and increasing access, and efficiently and effectively getting Idaho's workforce and most high-risk individuals vaccinated."

During his remarks, Little assured Idahoans that COVID-19 vaccines are being administered safely. The state accepts all doses that are allocated by the federal government, which are then shipped directly to public health districts and healthcare providers throughout the state.

Over 33,000 healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents have received the vaccine since Dec. 2020.

"We plan to accelerate the pace while ensuring a sustainable cadence of vaccination moving forward," Governor Little said. "The State of Idaho gets the doses and the resources to the providers, and the providers get the shots in the arms of people who want it."

State leaders will be giving updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution today.

We will live stream Little's remarks in this story and on our YouTube Channel.

At 2:30 p.m. the Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho.

Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of the vaccination process in Idaho. Health officials will then answer questions from the media.

You can also watch the media briefing in this story and on our YouTube Channel.

The Gem State reported nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases on Monday along with 16 new deaths.