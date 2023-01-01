Skip Navigation
Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com
Spokane County Interstate Fair
Here's how and when you can meet the KREM 2 team at the 2023 Spokane County Interstate Fair
Spokane County Interstate Fair
Here's what you need to know about parking at the Spokane County Interstate Fair
KREM 2 is giving fairgoers what they need to know for their fair day.
Spokane County Interstate Fair
Spokane County Fair Themed Nights start Monday, Sept. 11 with 'Carpet Barn Heroes Day'
Military, law enforcement, firefighters, hospital and first responders are admitted for free.
Spokane County Interstate Fair
Here's what attendees can expect for this year's Spokane County Interstate Fair
From racing pigs to an acrobatic diver showcase, this year's fair has more than enough to offer.
Spokane County Interstate Fair
Spokane County Interstate Fair releases performer lineup
Alongside the food booths, vendors and games, SCIF will have an all-star lineup of performers for their concert series.
Spokane County Interstate Fair
Spokane County Interstate Fair looking to fill 200 temporary positions
The fair is looking to fill 200 temporary positions, including ticket takers/sellers, clerks, barn cleaners, and janitorial staff.
Spokane County Interstate Fair
Spokane County Interstate Fair hosts job fair in hopes of filling 200 positions
The Interstate Fair is looking to hire more than 200 temporary workers. These include ticket takers and sellers, clerks, barn cleaners and janitorial staff.
Spokane County Interstate Fair
Watch Live: Spokane County Interstate Fair Kick-off
Fair organizers are releasing this year's concert series as well as a first ever, never been done at the Fair activity.
Spokane County Interstate Fair
Spokane County Interstate Fair celebrates record-breaking year
Organizers said 2022 was a record-breaking year for fair attendance, carnival and food sales.
Spokane County Interstate Fair
Spokane County Interstate Fair celebrates record-breaking year
Organizers said 2022 was a record-breaking year for fair attendance, carnival and food sales.
Spokane County Interstate Fair
Tom Sherry tackles the mechanical bull at the Spokane Interstate Fair
Tom really took the bull by the horns at the Spokane County Interstate Fair on Friday night.
Headlines On Demand
Tom Sherry talks with fair-goers about their time at the 2022 Spokane Interstate Fair
It's Tom Sherry night at the Spokane County Interstate Fair and other top stories at 4 p.m. | Sept. 16, 2022
