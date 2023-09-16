Demolition Derby driver gets ready for the ride

One woman is crashing cars at the Spokane Fair, and representing her mother's fight against breast cancer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sounds of cars ramming into each other is quite a tradition for Hallie McDonald and her boyfriend.

McDonald's been part of the fair's derby demolition event at the Spokane County Fair for the past three years, competing against other women in the powderpuff division.

"I can't wait to get in the car. I can't wait to get behind the wheel," said Hallie McDonald, demolition derby driver. "And just go out and have a good time with some of my good friends."

But this year's especially special for her. She painted her entire car pink for her mom and has a breast cancer awareness flag flying high on top.

"When I found out I looked at her and I said so that means I have to ride pink," McDonald said.

McDonald's boyfriend Levi Salisbury grew up demo derby driving. He helped influence McDonald to get behind the wheel.

"It's almost bigger adrenaline rush when I'm watching her than doing it myself," Salisbury said. "So it's amazing watching what she's done in the last couple of years."

Salisbury competed three to four times a year. He also spent most of his summers finding and fixing junk cars.

"It's a lifestyle and I've met so many amazing people through it and you can't get out of it, I've tried and I got sucked right back into it," he said.

Demo derby driving isn't for the faint of heart.

"My first year in 2021, I got hit in the driver's door by a little mini truck, and I had bruises all up and down my left arm," McDonald said.

But McDonald's stuck with it for one particular reason.

"The fans are really the biggest the driving factor," she said. "Just seeing the little kids as you're driving down the road with a car on the trailer is such an awesome thing."

An extra incentive to the fun: the prize money the last driver remaining in each division wins.

