New Spokane County Interstate Fair mascot announced as Cedar the Cow prepares for retirement

Get ready to take a trip around the globe with the 2024 Spokane County Interstate Fair; next year's theme is "The World is a Fair!"

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The 2023 Spokane County Interstate Fair is coming to a close after 10 days of fun, and fair coordinators hope to go out with a bang by letting KREM 2 make a very exciting announcement.

Get ready to take a trip around the globe with the 2024 Spokane County Interstate Fair; next year's theme is "The World is a Fair!." The theme is meant to commemorate the historic Expo 74, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024. Not only will the fair get a new theme, but it's also getting a new mascot- a goat.

KREM 2 got an exclusive chance to meet next year's mascot at the fair on Friday. Bo the Goat spent the whole day hanging out at the fairgrounds and getting a preview of what to expect next year.

"If you remember Expo 74, you know that next year is its 50th anniversary," said Jessie McLaughlin, a fair coordinator. "We have the garbage goat downtown, and Bo sort of looks like that, so we'll end up tying all of what we do next year to Expo 74 with the theme 'The Word is a Fair.'"

As Bo moves into his new role as the fair's mascot, Cedar the Cow is being pardoned. This essentially means he is retiring from the spotlight and spending the rest of his time with his family.

