'Cornhole Cowboy' breaks world record for cornhole throw

Connor Thornbury had support from the fairgoers while he went for the world class throw.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Cornhole Cowboy took home the world record today!

17-year-old Connor Thornbury gave it his best shot, and perfectly got the beanbag into the cornhole from 85 feet away! Plenty of Spokane fairgoers were there to support the teenager on his world record run.

"Honestly if you have told me five years ago that I would be trying to have a cornhole world record I would say you're kinda crazy," Thornbury said.

The teenager had been playing cornhole since he was 13. Thornbury said it was his first time making it out to practice in a few days. While he was uncertain, today's performance makes up for the loss of time.

"To be able to do it in my hometown, in front of everybody is amazing," Thornbury said.

After he made the world record, he attempted to break 90 feet. He got close but did not make that distance.

Thornbury is waiting to get certified by the Guinness World Record. Congratulations Connor!

