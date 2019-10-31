SPOKANE, Wash. — Heading into Halloween, the average temperature in Spokane for the month is currently on track to set the record for the coldest October ever.

The average temperature from Oct. 1-30 is 42.6 degrees. The current coldest October record is 42.8 degrees set in 1905. To put this in perspective, the average temp for the month is 47.7 degrees. (Remember, average temps include both daily highs and lows.)

If you look at high temperatures, only five days were above average this month, one day was at average, and 24 have been below average. So it's no wonder why we're running more than five degrees below the average when the ratio of cold days to warm is nearly five-to-one.

On top of the cold, the snow has been another headline at times this month.

The second week of October saw a record 3.6" of snow in Spokane and was one of the earliest snows of the season. That came after Spokane had the second earliest snow on record back in September!

Since the fall foliage was just reaching peak colors and many trees still had all their leaves still attached, those few inches of snow were damaging. Thousands were without power overnight with some outages lasting for several days.

It would go on to snow two more times late in the month. These snows were far less significant, only amounting to an inch at most in a few northern locations. But still, a total of four snows before Halloween is unprecedented.

This article will be updated after the preliminary almanac temperatures are released from the National Weather Service at around 5pm today.

