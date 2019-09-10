As temperatures have dropped Tuesday night, a batch of precipitation turned into snow between Spokane, Deer Park, Coeur d'Alene, Athol, and Sandpoint.

The snow levels have been dropping all day and by 11 p.m. it was about a 50/50 rain/snow mix in downtown Spokane, but all snow on the South Hill.

Where the snow is heavy enough, especially with those big, wet flakes, it has started to stick around Airway Heights, Cheney, and spots in north Idaho.

Be sure to send us your snow and weather photos at pics@krem.com

KREM 2 Weather

