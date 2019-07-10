SPOKANE, Wash. — A strong cold front moves through the Inland Northwest Monday night and Tuesday morning. While this will produce some scattered showers and maybe light snow Tuesday night, strong wind is the main contributing factor to this weather system.

KREM 2 Weather

Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday for Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, the Columbia Basin, and the Palouse. Wind gusts during that time will be as high as 45 miles per hour.

During a wind advisory, minor tree damage is possible, and by association, some power outages are possible should any tree branches fall on power lines. Be sure to secure any loose objects outdoors or they will be blown away by morning.

KREM 2 Weather

As for the rain showers, scattered showers just started to pop in northern Washington after 1 p.m. and those showers will become more numerous and move from north to southeast across the area tonight into Tuesday morning. Morning scattered showers are possible Tuesday afternoon.

And when it comes to "snow," early Tuesday evening from about 7 p.m. onward is the time frame for any light scattered snow showers. No accumulations.

One final note, temperatures will plummet quickly. From highs in the mid-60s in Spokane Monday to upper 20s Wednesday morning. That's a drop of nearly 40 degrees in 36 hours.

RELATED: The PNW is going to be a 'different place': Mount Hood resorts grappling with climate change

RELATED: Surprise snowstorm creates unforgettable Mt. Spokane wedding photos