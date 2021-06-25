Spokane will likely shatter heat record on Tuesday with 110 degrees in forecast

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued an Excessive Heat Warning that will be in effect through Thursday, July 1.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A historic heat wave is underway across the Northwest. In the coming days, temperatures will continue to soar to record highs in Washington, Idaho and much of the West Coast. Spokane has the potential to see an all-time record high temperature for the city.

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued an Excessive Heat Warning that will be in effect through Thursday, July 1. Temperatures climbed into the triple digits over the weekend and Spokane's temperatures could hit 110 degrees this week. Central Washington could push 115 degrees.

The weather pattern responsible for all of this heat likely won’t break any time soon. The heat dome comes from a blocking pattern in the atmosphere. That means the atmospheric mechanism responsible for this warm weather isn’t going to move. Long-range forecast models suggest the triple-digit heat will hold through the Fourth of July weekend.

That type of weather pattern allows heat to build day after day. On Tuesday, Spokane is forecast to hit 110 degrees. That would be the warmest temperature ever recorded in Eastern Washington’s largest city. The previous record stands at 108 degrees set back on Aug. 4, 1961 and in 1928 as well.

🌡️We're forecasting record daytime temperatures AND record overnight warm low temperatures this weekend into next week.#BeatTheHeat #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/6JpqoonkIa — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 25, 2021

This type of heat is rare for the Northwest. Spokane averages just one hundred-degree day each year. That means each hundred-degree day in the forecast has the potential to break a record. Put all of those days together and this heat wave becomes historic in yet another way. The current forecast has at least eight days of temperatures above 100 degrees. The record number of consecutive hundred-degree days stands at six.

Here are some health and safety tips to avoid heat-related illness:

Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible.

Drink plenty of fluids. Avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar.

Eat more frequently, but make sure meals are balanced and light.

Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle.

Avoid dressing babies in heavy clothing or wrapping them in warm blankets.

Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun. Awnings or louvers can reduce the heat entering a house by as much as 80 percent.

Make sure pets have plenty of water.

The early warning signs of heat stress can include decreased energy, slight loss of appetite, light-headedness and nausea. People experiencing these symptoms should go to a cool environment, drink fluids, remove excess clothing and rest.