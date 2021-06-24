The City of Spokane is asking people to cut down their water use

Hot temperatures and the national chlorine shortage will put a strain on the system.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane city water users are being asked to follow the summer conservation guidance as hot temperatures and the national chlorine shortage will put a strain on the system.

Because of the forecasted high temperatures, it will put an additional strain on the system, according to the City of Spokane.

“We need the community’s help with extending our supply of chlorine to give the supply chain time to catch up,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “At this time, the City has an adequate short-term supply, but any further delay and overwatering could impact our system. Adopting the every other day watering schedule can make a significant difference.”

The City of Spokane is urging water users to

Adopt an every-other-day, “odd/even” watering schedule to help protect water resources.

Water your landscaping between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. Some experts estimate that 50 percent of the water evaporates when sprinkling in the heat of the day. Morning watering is considered best as the water doesn’t sit on the roots overnight, which can cause problems with root rot or fungal disease. And, limit the amount of time you spend watering each section of landscaping to no more than 15 minutes or two hours for your total area.

Don’t let your hose run. Avoid washing off your driveway or other hard surfaces and limit washing your car. Running a 5/8-inch hose for 30 minutes wastes up to 150 gallons of water.

Don’t water on windy days, and turn your sprinklers off when it rains.

The City also explains that trying to reduce water use will help lower residents with their monthly bills. The city additionally created a new water calculator to let customers know how the changes would impact them.

Each customer can enter their City utility account number and address. The calculator will provide a look at each customer’s own historical use and calculate the difference the customer would pay under the new rates.

The City of Spokane also has a program called Water Wise Rebates which encourages everyone in our community to use Spokane's natural resources wisely and to help us protect our river. Rebates are issued to Spokane Water Customers on a first-come, first-served basis until application deadlines or until funds are depleted.