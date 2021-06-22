Little Pine Fire near Priest River burns 150 acres

No structures threatened, evacuations or road closures are in place at this time.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Little Pine Fire near Priest River has burned 150 acres.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), the fire is seven miles north of Priest River. It is in Pine Creek in Bonner County.

In a tweet from the IDL, the fire is not threatening any structures and there are no evacuations or road closures.

The fire began at 3 p.m. and was initially reported as a 12-acre fire.

Here is a map of the location of the fire.

Here is a photo of a plane attempting to extinguish the flames. This photo was sent in by Jason Clark.