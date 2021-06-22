Fire in North Spokane damages three structures, forces multiple evacuations

A brush fire is threatening three homes, an apartment building and Ferraro's on Division St.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department is fighting a brush fire in North Spokane near Ferraro's on N. Division.

The fire is threatening three homes, an apartment building and Ferraro's. Flames have already made it to one home.

Spokane Fire confirmed there are no injuries but they are evacuating homes on Euclid Ave. They said the strong winds are making fighting the flames difficult.

Firefighters said there is no threat to other homes or structures now.

KREM talked to waitresses at Ferraro's who were in the middle of their dinner rush when they had to evacuate diners at their restaurant. They said the entire hill next to their patio was engulfed in about 20 seconds.

As of 6:30 p.m., the road was still blocked and is expected to be blocked until around 7:30 p.m.

Temperatures will also increase this week, so many counties have burn bans in place.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Spokane issued an Excessive Heat Watch starting Friday, June 25 through Tuesday, June 29. High temperatures will be at minimum in the mid 90s each day, with the hottest days likely recording temperatures between 100 and 112 degrees.

Much of the region will stay in the 90s all week long with the real heat arriving this weekend. Temperatures in the Inland Northwest will climb into the triple digits for the first time in 2021. Spokane will see daytime highs in the 100s with overnight lows near 70 degrees.