Lighter caused North Spokane apartment fire, ruled accidental by investigators

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department determined the cause of an apartment fire that injured seven people in North Spokane was unattended smoking materials.

According to a press release from the fire department, investigators determined the fire spread from a cigarette-style lighter to bedding materials and then spread quickly throughout the building. They determined the fire was accidental.

The fire at the Autumn Ridge Apartments on North Colton happened Saturday afternoon. Several people were forced to jump from the third floor of the apartment building. A mother told KREM 2 News she dropped her two children from the balcony into the arms of rescuers below. Both children suffered minor injuries and their mother broke her leg. Their family dog was also rescued from the fire and is doing well.

Sonia Pina witnessed the fire and the dog rescue.

"Flames were just shooting out of the roof," Pina said.

Pina said that one of the people who caught the children from the balcony was driving by when he saw the smoke. She described that the man was visibly choked up after the incident, but said she was so thankful that he was there.

Pina described the scene as "surprisingly quiet" and she expected more chatter or yelling.

"Everyone was just so quiet and the looks on their faces, it was just pure shock," Pina said.