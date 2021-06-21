The hottest Coeur d’Alene Ironman could happen this weekend

High temperatures in Coeur d’Alene are forecast to be above 100 degrees on Sunday.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The 2021 Coeur d’Alene Ironman could be the hottest ever run in North Idaho. That includes 2015 when temperatures soared to 99 degrees on the last Sunday in June.

Heat building across the Inland Northwest will culminate this weekend with the first triple-digit high temperatures of the year. For many, these will be the warmest temperatures seen since the summer of 2015.

The official race start is still almost a week away, but upper-atmospheric patterns suggest this heat is a sure thing. The ridge in the jet stream responsible for the 90-degree heat all week will amplify this weekend, setting up a heat dome just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be almost 30 degrees above normal.

The normal high temperature on June 27th in Coeur d’Alene is 76 degrees. Temperatures during the Ironman in years past have ranged from 66 degrees in 2013 to as warm as 99 in 2015. Two years have recorded rain. There was a trace of rain in 2014 and 0.04 inches of rain in 2012.