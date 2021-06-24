These are the temporary cooling centers going up around Spokane this weekend amid of heat wave

The cooling centers will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will open multiple cooling centers in Spokane this weekend ahead of a possible record-breaking heat wave.

The city will use the multi-purpose rooms at the Looff Carrousel as temporary cooling centers. This location will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting on Saturday. The centers will be available throughout the heat wave, according to the city.

There will also be water bottles available at the centers that were donated by Desani.

All Spokane Public Library locations are also available and can accommodate those who need relief from the extreme daytime temperatures during business hours. They will also be abiding by the COVID-19 capacity requirements.

There are also multiple shelters around the city that will be open.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said they wanted to provide relief to the community.

“Businesses and malls are open and operating at reduced COVID capacities into next week and are still a great way to escape the heat and support our economy. For those in our community who are unsheltered, we have a multi-pronged approach that includes taking advantage of the existing resources and adding additional space to cool off,” Woodward said.

Here are the hours of cooling locations set up by the city

•The East Side, Hillyard, and Indian Trail locations will be open on Tuesday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•The South Hill library will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All library locations will be closed on Sunday.

•STA Plaza and Northtown Mall will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Here are shelters around Spokane that are offering a place to cool down

• Cannon Street Shelter will be open for drop-in day space and has recently added an outdoor shade structure with picnic tables and benches. The shelter also offers showers, restrooms, laundry and meals. They are also providing a mobile shower unit in front of City Gate. 170 S. Madison from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will also be a group serving a meal and free clothing.

• House of Charity in Spokane is open 24 hours a day and offers day space for those who checked in the night before.