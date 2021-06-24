Ironman competitors brace for hot temperatures on Sunday

Everyone agreed on one thing on Thursday: Simply finishing the race this year will be an accomplishment in itself.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The full Ironman race is back in Coeur d’Alene for the first time since 2016, and it’s back with vengeance as we’ll be experiencing extremely hot temperatures this weekend.

The last time the race experienced similar heat was in 2015.

Everyone KREM talked to on Thursday was in agreeance in one thing: Finishing this race in this heat this year is an accomplishment in itself.

"Doing this race was all about challenging myself, and I think the heat just adds another layer to that. I’m stoked to see how smart I can race and see how we can battle in the heat," said competitor Ashley Drayer.

For participant Katie O’Brien, she’s been here before. Although, she left behind something in the process as well.

"This is my second one in 100 degree heat, and I did fine on the first one. Although, on the following Friday I had my appendix out. I oversalted," said Katie with a laugh. "I made it through it and I did fine. I didn’t really feel any heat until about mile 90 on the bike so hydrate, hydrate, hydrate."

Ironman medical tent coordinator Stan Foster was here in 2015 when temperatures skyrocketed. He says 535 people were in the medical tent that year but only sent five to the hospital.

"The biggest thing that we tell people is #1, don’t try to set a record on your race. Go slow. Enjoy your day. It’s going to be hot. And then don’t just drink water. You have to eat, and you have to replace your electrolytes. If you just drink water, you’re going to end up here at the hospital and you’re going to be really, really sick. Make sure that you drink more than just water is the big thing," said Foster.

Foster also said that if you're dumping water on yourself, make sure it misses your feet because wet shoes on black pavement leads to your feet being fried.

Along the course, Ironman will be providing towels in ice baths for racers to cool off with, so that certainly applies there as well.

Ironman volunteer coordinator Ivanka Kuran has raced in 24 Ironmans, including the 2015 Coeur d’Alene Ironman. Here’s her philosophy for racers come Sunday.

"I would divide into two categories on race day: Is there something you can do about this or not? And if it’s not, then you can forget about it and if it is, then I’m like, 'Let’s do that.' The best advice is even if you sat down for ten minutes in the shade, you often feel a little better. Pour some water on you, drink, and then see if you can get it together and go on," said Kuran.

Going on means seeing the beautiful scenery around Coeur d’Alene.

For competitors, including Drayer and O’Brien who are from Colorado, that’s what they’re trying to keep in the forefront of their mind.

"I’m excited about it. This is a very, very, very beautiful place. I can’t wait to see it, and I can’t wait to be around all the people that are going to be out there with us," said O'Brien.