The Spokane Shock begin training camp

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Shock began training camp on Saturday as they prepare for their long awaited return to the Indoor Football League.

The team announced its comeback to football in October 2019, but had their renewal season put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team was in the IFL as the Spokane Empire for the 2016 and 2017 season. They ceased operations following tHE 2017 season.

At training camp on Saturday, the team ran through drills with both the offense and defense. They feel the team is loaded with talent and believe winning the title as the only acceptable result for the season.

"It's championship or bust, and if it's not we might as well go home right now," quarterback Charles McCullum said. "If we don't have championship aspirations, we might as well go back. We can wrap it up and just leave as if ir were coronavirus 2.0. The people feel it, we feel it, so we're going to try and win the championship for the community."

The Shock played in arenafootball2 under the name of the Shock from 2005-2009. The team won the ArenaCup in 2006 and 2009. They joined the Arena Football League in 2010 and won an ArenaBowl championship, becoming the first organization to win the ArenaCup and ArenaBowl.

Spokane will play their first regular season game on May 15 on the road against the Frisco Fighters.