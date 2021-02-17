Spokane Shock announce new schedule for 2021 season

The team's first preseason game has been moved from March to May in to ensure a better chance of playing in front of fans this season.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Shock and the Indoor Football League announced the team's new 14 game schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday,

The Shock were originally supposed to kick off its first preseason game on March 21, but that has been moved to May 8 to ensure the Shock can play in front of fans this season.

The Shock open the season at home versus the Tampa Bay Tornadoes in that preseason game inside the Spokane Arena. On May 15, the Shock will play its first regular season game at home against the Frisco Fighters.