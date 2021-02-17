Spokane Shock announce new schedule for 2021 season

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Shock and the Indoor Football League announced the team's new 14 game schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday,
The Shock were originally supposed to kick off its first preseason game on March 21, but that has been moved to May 8 to ensure the Shock can play in front of fans this season.
The Shock open the season at home versus the Tampa Bay Tornadoes in that preseason game inside the Spokane Arena. On May 15, the Shock will play its first regular season game at home against the Frisco Fighters.
The team has yet to play their first game since announcing their return in October of 2019. The Spokane Shock have not played since 2015, when they were part of the Arena Football League.