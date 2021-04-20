Spokane Shock is planning for fans at football games starting June 2021

The team's upcoming season kicks off May 15 at the Spokane Arena. This will be the first game that the Shock will play since announcing their return in October 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Shock is planning to host fans at the majority of its home games during the 2021 season.

The team's upcoming season kicks off May 15 at the Spokane Arena. This will be the first game that the Shock will play since announcing their return in October 2019. The team has not played since 2015, when they were part of the Arena Football League.

The Shock will play a 14-game regular season, led by head coach Billy Black. A one-week training camp will begin on May 1 in Spokane with closed practices, hosting 40 players vying for 30 spots on the team. The Shock roster will consist of 21 players and nine practice squad players, and final cuts are slated for May 9.

In a press release, the Shock said that the team hopes to host fans at six out of seven regular season home games. Tickets have tentatively been scheduled to go on sale in early May for home games in June, July and August.

In June, the Shock is looking to have 25% seating capacity followed by 50% capacity in July if possible.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer fans the opportunity to watch the team play in person this season, and we are excited about the enthusiasm that has been very apparent through communication with the fans in our area who have been waiting to watch football again live," Shock owner Sam Adams said.

Spokane Arena event guidelines

The Spokane Arena has also outlined new guidelines for attending events in 2021:

Event tickets must be purchased online at www.thespokaneshock.com or call (509) 934-2255. The Arena will use mobile-only ticketing enabling contactless entry into all venues using self-scanning technology.

All parking will now be cashless to create a contactless/touchless experience. It is also possible to pre-purchase parking tickets when purchasing an event ticket.

Entry gates and lined are space out to six feet apart where possible and signage and ground markings have been added to maintain physical distancing while waiting in line for entry.

The Arena has adopted a clear bag policy.

Food, beverage and other retail purchases will be cashless and processed using a new contactless/touchless point of sale system. Mobile ordering and other quick service and grab-and-go options will available. Plexiglass guards have been installed at all counters and vendors will use individual containers.

Guests and employees must wear masks at all times. Employees will wear gloves if required by their location or task.

Spokane Shock schedule

There are two changes to the 2021 Shock schedule. Due to current COVID-19 protocols and the mass vaccination clinic at the Spokane Arena, the team has canceled its pre-season game versus the Tampa Bay Tornadoes and fans will not be able to attend the first home game versus the Frisco Fighters.

All Shock fans will be invited to a viewing party at the Ruby River Hotel to watch the game versus Frisco with former Shock players, current practice squad players and dance team members.

The June game at the Arizona Rattlers has also been moved from Saturday, June 26 to Friday, June 25.