Sun Bowl: Miami says it's ‘fully committed' to playing WSU, changes travel plans

WSU's opponent in the Sun Bowl, Miami, has been in COVID protocols.

EL PASO, Texas — The University of Miami is making changes to its travel plans ahead of the Sun Bowl against Washington State University but says it remains “fully committed” to the game.

The Hurricanes, currently in COVID protocols, now plan to arrive in El Paso, TX on Thursday, Dec. 30, one day before the bowl game, according to the Sun Bowl Association.

Both the Hurricanes and Cougars were expected to arrive in Texas on Sunday, Dec. 26. WSU is still scheduled to fly in on that day.

“The University of Miami remains fully committed to its goal of participating in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31 against Washington while ensuring the continued health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and staff,” read part of a statement.

WSU and Miami are scheduled to play in the Sun Bowl at 9 am Pacific Time on Dec. 31. The game will air on KREM 2.

The status of Miami has been a big topic in the weeks leading up to the game. The Miami Herald reported that several football players on the team have tested positive for COVID-19. The Sun Bowl Association said the Hurricanes are following the ACC guidelines when it comes to COVID protocols.

When the Cougars do arrive, it will be without at least three of their players, including running back Max Borghi who opted out of the Sun Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Washington State Head Football Coach Jake Dickert made the announcement about Borghi on Wednesday. Defensive back Jaylen Watson and offensive lineman Abe Lucas have also opted out. Offensive lineman Liam Ryan could also miss the game due to an unspecified injury, according to Dickert.