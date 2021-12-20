The top five moments of WSU's 2021 football season (so far)

It was an up and down season for the Cougs, but it was certainly one no one will forget.

PULLMAN, Wash. — It was a crazy regular season for the Cougs. As they prepare to play the Miami Hurricanes in the Sun Bowl, we'd like to look back at some of the best moments of 2021 for WSU.

5. STOMPING THE SUN DEVILS

In Jake Dickert's first win as interim head coach, WSU came out against the Sun Devils, who were a 16 point favorite going into the game, and smoked ASU.

"It's hard to put into words unless you're in it, unless you feel it, unless you see these kids and their heart and their passion," said Dickert after the game. "It's hard to describe, but I know they care a lot, I know they've been through a lot, and they're going to keep pushing and keep moving forward and keep doing it for them. They're going to win for them."

Jake Dickert on getting his first win:



"It's really surreal. It's something you dream about... At the end of the day, the team won this game. I told them they've given me more in their love and support and effort and energy than I could ever give them. What a great team win." pic.twitter.com/7sV6pbuQ4w — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 30, 2021

The Cougs led 28-7 going into the fourth quarter and won 34-21.

The defense had five takeaways and Calvin Jackson had a career-high 139 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Jake Dickert gets his first win as head coach AND an ice bath. pic.twitter.com/W4WfBSJGN4 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 30, 2021

The win certainly showed that even with their head coach gone, the Cougs weren't done yet.

"A lot of people counted us out and doubted us," said Ron Stone Jr. "They're like, 'Oh, they're not going to be able to transition from this.' We never doubted ourselves. We went out there and competed and showed them what we can do."

Calvin Jackson on getting Jake Dickert his first win as a head coach:



"It was an unfortunate situation that went down, but having Coach Dickert here is probably the best thing that we have going in week to week... We're bought into him. We don't want to let him down." pic.twitter.com/iKDDKYRSgS — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 31, 2021

4. JACKSON'S TOUCHDOWN TRICKERY

If we're talking about the most ridiculous play of the year, it's easily this catch by Calvin Jackson Jr.

SAY HELLO TO ONE OF THE BEST TOUCHDOWN CATCHES OF THE YEAR.@PrimetimeCeej pic.twitter.com/7MCY5irRTF — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 2, 2021

It helped start a three game Cougs winning streak when they desperately needed it, as they had started the season losing three of their first four games.

"When I saw the ball in the sky, I was like, 'There's no way I can get two hands on that so let me just see if I can maneuver my way to get one on it,' said Jackson Jr. "Once I got one on it, my next thing was getting that foot down. I didn't know how close I was to the sideline so I just quickly put that foot down and I got it in. The reaction was just crazy. I caught it and they ruled it a touchdown. When I came to the sideline, I got beat up the whole way to the bench."

The catch was so unbelievable it was initially ruled incomplete and ended up being SportsCenter Top Ten's #1 play of the day.

Here's video of @PrimetimeCeej's touchdown grab being named the top play of the day by SportsCenter.



The 🐐 @lindacohn on the call. pic.twitter.com/6xiZugBGcB — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 3, 2021

The reaction from Nick Rolovich watching the play back after the game is hysterical.

Rolovich's reaction to watching @PrimetimeCeej's touchdown in postgame is straight hilarious and I can't really describe it you just have to watch it. https://t.co/ipuka4nRro pic.twitter.com/u9sKPKlUpu — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 3, 2021

3. CLOSING OUT THE CARDINAL

In Nick Rolovich's final game as WSU head coach, the Cougs came out and beat Stanford 34-31. They secured the win with a huge Brennan Jackson fumble recovery on 3rd and 13 with 35 seconds to go.

The majority of the team had an inkling that it was Rolovich's last game as Inslee's vaccine mandate would go into effect the following Monday. Regardless of the public's opinion, the team loved their coach and dumped Gatorade on him at the end of the contest.

2. LIVING LIFE TO THE MAX

Max Borghi's second touchdown of the Apple Cup comes in second in our countdown. It marked a historic moment for WSU as he tied the program record for most touchdowns in a career at 41.

Max may not be playing in the Sun Bowl. If he doesn't, he'll remain tied atop the WSU record book with Steve Broussard until someone breaks their record. The touchdown also put him one shy of tying Broussard's career rushing touchdown record, which is 33.

1. HOW 'BOUT THEM APPLES

Of course, the number one moment of the season is winning the Apple Cup.

WSU dominated the game from start to finish, and Jayden de Laura had one of the best, if not the best, performance of his career to date going 27-of-32 for 245 yards.

Jayden de Laura plants the @WSUCougarFB flag in Husky Stadium after their Apple Cup victory 👀🍎 pic.twitter.com/fBWTXF5VxP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

"All I gotta say is, about damn time. About damn time. This is exactly why I came here. Put a stop to that. Tonight we did it was a team. Go Cougs!" said Jayden de Laura after the game on the field.

Archived Apple Cup video the other day. In honor of Jayden de Laura being named Offensive Pac-12 FOY, here's what he said to @ChrisEgan5 postgame:



"All I gotta say is, about damn time. This is exactly why I came here. Put a stop to that. Tonight we did it as team. Go Cougs!" pic.twitter.com/A2adA1AAyt — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) December 7, 2021

Max Borghi added 129 yards and two touchdowns, including an incredible 32-yard jaunt to the end zone.

"I know the rivalry in this state is huge, and I absolutely hate the Huskies. Every Cougar hates the Huskies. Purple's the ugliest color in the world, and I just know this cup is never coming back over here. I told every young guy on this team, make sure this cup never comes this way again. It's ours now," said Max after the win.

"I absolutely hate the Huskies. Every Cougar absolutely hates the Huskies. Purple's the ugliest color in the world and I just know this cup's never going back over here. I told every young guy on this team make sure this cup is ours now."- Max Borghi pic.twitter.com/wwnkE4uwTo — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 27, 2021

The defense forced four turnovers, all of which were interceptions, and Armani Marsh returned one back for six.