WSU running back Max Borghi, two others, opt-out of Sun Bowl

"It's their personal deal, and I want to make sure I support them," WSU Head Coach Jake Dickert said.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU’s backfield will be without one of their biggest stars when the Cougs face off against Miami in the Sun Bowl on December 31.

Washington State Head Football Coach Jake Dickert announced Max Borghi will not be playing in WSU’s bowl game and will instead focus on preparing for the NFL Draft. Borghi did have an extra year of eligibility due to Covid.

Defensive back Jaylen Watson and offensive lineman Abe Lucas have also opted out, according to coach Dickert. Offensive lineman Liam Ryan could also miss the game due to an unspecified injury.

"Everyone has their own individual situations," coach Dickert said when asked about players opting out of bowls. "My personal feelings don't really get into it so I'm not going to go into that too much. It's their personal deal, and I want to make sure I support them."

Asked Jake Dickert his general feelings on players opting out of bowls:



"Everyone has their own individual situations. My personal feelings don't really get into it so I'm not going to go into that too much. It's their personal deal, and I want to make sure I support them." pic.twitter.com/gzTQS6H5pr — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) December 22, 2021

Borghi's decision to opt-out may not be a surprise but many fans had been hoping to see him in the crimson and gray one last time.

“Although it will be hard to leave Pullman, I am grateful for the many amazing memories this place brought me… To my many amazing coaches and teammates, thank you all for shaping me into the man I am today. Without you guys, I am nothing. To the rest of the Washington State support staff and program, thank you for your endless support throughout my journey here. Lastly, Cougar Nation, the passion and grit you guys brought week-in and week-out is what makes this program so successful. Thank you guys for the constant support and all of the amazing Borghi chants during the games throughout my career. Forever thankful. Forever a Coug,” said Borghi is a statement on his social media.

Blessed is an understatement. All I need is an opportunity and I am betting on myself!!! Thank you Cougar Nation for an amazing four years but I am ready for the next big chapter. Excited to be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. Go Cougs Forever‼️ pic.twitter.com/msWanqldHF — Max Borghi (@max_borghi) December 14, 2021

Borghi finishes his WSU career with 3,292 all purpose yards and 41 touchdowns over essentially three seasons, as Borghi only played in one game his junior campaign due to a back injury. His 41 overall touchdowns is tied for the most in WSU history and his 32 career rushing touchdowns comes in second—one shy of tying the program rushing touchdowns record.

With Borghi opting out, that means fellow senior Deon McIntosh will take the majority of the running back reps against Miami, as he did when Borghi was injured in 2020. Wisconsin transfer Nakia Watson will back up McIntosh. Watson is expected to start next season.