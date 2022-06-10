College Football Week 6 Preview: WSU at No. 6 USC and No. 21 EWU at No. 7 Weber State

Washington State and Eastern Washington will both look to pull off upsets on the road this weekend.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Week six of the college football season has arrived and both Washington State and Eastern Washington are underdogs come Saturday.

The Idaho Vandals will have the weekend off with a bye after an impressive 55-35 win over Northern Colorado.

Washington State

WSU will be out in Los Angeles facing one of the top teams in the country in No. 6 USC.

After a 28-9 win over Cal last weekend, the Cougs find themselves as the first team outside the latest AP Top 25 poll.

USC is unlike any team Washington State has seen all season. So much so, oddsmakers have WSU as a 13-point underdog.

The Trojans have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Caleb Williams, who's thrown for 1,402 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception.

Slowing Williams down will be a key to leave LA with a win.

"I mean, this guy is a weapon and he uses every weapon at his disposal. So, you don't shut down anybody that is this caliber," said WSU head coach Jake Dickert. "Hopefully, you can get some hits on him when he runs and you got to affect him and not let him be on his spots, but you can't let him get out and beat you off of deep scramble plays. So, it's a very unique challenge and we need to be at our best on Saturday to win this game."

WSU at No. 6 USC will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on FOX.

Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington is coming off a 52-17 loss to Florida. Understandable when an FCS team faces an SEC program.

Now, the attention is on an 4-0 Weber state a team that the Eags have lost three in a row to.

The Wildcats are currently ranked 7th in the FCS thanks in large part to a stingy defense that is allowing a Big Sky best 9.5 points per game.

This will be yet another tough test for EWU.

"Saturday it's real time. You're facing a top 10 team on the road. A team that prides itself on running the ball, playing great defense and way above average at special teams. So, a tough test, on the road again, back-to-back road games, in a different time zone at night," said Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best. "But, the tougher it is, the more we want it."

EWU at Weber State will kickoff at 5 p.m. on Saturday and can be watched on ESPN+.

