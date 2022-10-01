WSU football moves to 4-1, defeats California 28-9 behind a dominant fourth quarter performance

Cameron Ward throws for 343 yards and three touchdowns to overcome two interceptions.

PULLMAN, Wash. — After leading just 7-3 at halftime, the Washington State Cougars turned up the heat in the second half and defeated California 28-9 on homecoming weekend in Pullman.

Cameron Ward overcame two interceptions to throw for 343 yards and three touchdowns including a gorgeous fourth quarter 37 yard touchdown pass to Renard Bell.

Bell had eight receptions for 115 yards and the touchdown to lead the Cougs.

After scoring 49 points last week against Arizona, Cal only managed nine points today and the Golden bears' offensive line gave up four sacks.

WSU moves to 4-1 on the season and now they will prepare to face an undefeated USC Trojans team in Los Angeles next Saturday.

That game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 PM.