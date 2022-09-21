Daiyan Henley emerging as star for WSU

"I guess as far as, you know, what it means to me, I will say that the world's taking notice to the hard work that I've been putting in over these past few months. And the lessons I've been learning from my coaches, because without them I don't even know if people will have took notice," said Henley. "I appreciate my coaches, because they're putting me in a position to make plays that I didn't make last year. Like, they're really helping me, they're pushing me to strive to be better than what I was and to keep growing. I mean, that's big for me. And then other than that, my teammates, like I said, in the past the interviews, I have guys who helped me be better. The communication, plus them just doing their job added at an amazing level. And all the talent that I have around me, it's just easy to be a player. I hope that I'm making it easier for them to do their jobs as they're making it easier for me to do my job. So, all the awards. I love that they come in and I would love to have more. I want to be the guy that racks them up. But, you know, it's week to week. It's just the week award, like last week is over. I'm on to the next week and I'm trying to get better."