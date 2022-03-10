WSU set to take on No. 6 USC after big win against Cal

With a win this weekend, WSU will certainly find itself ranked in the top 25. To do so, the Cougs have to beat one of the top teams in the country in No. 6 USC.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The latest AP Top 25 poll has Washington State as the first team outside the rankings receiving 91 votes. LSU, ranked No. 25, received 108.

With a win this weekend, WSU will certainly find itself ranked for the first time this season. To do so, the Cougs have to beat one of the top teams in the country in No. 6 USC on the road.

"These are the weeks where everyone understands what's at stake. Everyone understands the challenge. Everyone understands going in to this environment and playing big time football," said Washington State head coach Jake Dickert at his weekly press conference. "That's also why our guys are here. They're excited for it. We're going to be ready."

USC is a National Championship contender at this point in the season.

In former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's first season at the helm in Los Angeles, the Trojans have risen to a power in college football thanks to his high powered offense led by sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams has thrown for 1,402 yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception through USC's first five games.

The hope for WSU come Saturday is to contain the talented gun slinger.

"I mean, this guy is a weapon and he uses every weapon at his disposal. So, you don't shut down anybody that is this caliber," said Dickert. "Hopefully, you can get some hits on him when he runs and you got to affect him and not let him be on his spots, but you can't let him get out and beat you off of deep scramble plays. So, it's a very unique challenge and we need to be at our best on Saturday to win this game."

If the offense isn't scary enough, the Trojans defense has been equally impressive. The Trojans are tied for the most takeaways in the country with 15.

"They've been phenomenal, this isn't just a one sided deal," said Dickert. "It's an aggressive style attack and they've been playing really well and playing very good complimentary football. So, this is a well rounded team. And I think that's the biggest thing. This isn't just an offense."

While Washington State is a 13 point underdog, coach Dicker and the Cougs are ready to prove they're also a team to fear.

"We got to pick and choose our spots to play aggressively. And when we do that, we gotta trust our guys are gonna make plays too," said Dickert. "We got good players too! That's the exciting part. Right? And they get to go show that. So, it isn't just them and I understand the challenge, but I love our guys!"

WSU at USC will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday in Los Angeles and will be nationally televised on FOX.

