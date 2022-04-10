EWU football moving on to next tough challenge against Weber State

EWU comes into this week with some confidence as even though they lost to Florida, the EWU offense put up 411 yards on an SEC defense.

CHENEY, Wash. — Following a wild week which included a rescheduled game and a lengthy day of travel, the Eastern Washington football team was back on the practice field Tuesday ahead of another tough test this weekend.

The Eags (1-3) are preparing to face undefeated Weber State on the road in Ogden, Utah on Saturday. The team did not arrive back in Cheney until after 3:30 Monday morning, so it is a short week for EWU.

"It's just another set of challenges, you have to do them. The sun is going to come up, you cannot feel sorry for yourself and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for us," EWU head coach Aaron Best said.

"After the Florida game, we kind of have more confidence, like 'hey, we just played an SEC team, they're pretty good, but we did pretty good.' We can come in and do something special coming into conference play. Coming into this week, we have some confidence that we can do some good things this week," EWU redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jakobie James said.

Weber State will be yet another tough challenge in a grueling EWU schedule. The Wildcats have not lost and already have a win over an FBS opponent.

"Obviously they had a pretty good victory over Utah State, the Mountain West Conference champions last year. I think they're pretty good, but I think we can come out and do some good things, so I think it will be a pretty good game on Saturday," James said.

Coach Best has been impressed from what he has seen of Weber State on film, but believes his team is ready for another challenging game.

"Saturday, it's real time. You're facing a top 10 team on the road, a team that prides itself on running the ball, playing great defense and being way above average on special teams, so it is a tough test on the road again in a different time zone at night, but the tougher it is, the more we want it," Best said.

Kick off is scheduled for 5 p.m. local time on Saturday evening. We will have full highlights of the game on KREM 2 News at 10 and 11 p.m. Saturday night.

