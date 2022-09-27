EWU football preparing to battle Florida, Mother Nature

The Eags are preparing to face an SEC school for the first time in school history with Hurricane Ian bearing down on the state of Florida.

The Eags are facing an SEC school for the first time in program history. As daunting as that is alone, Hurricane Ian is headed for landfall in Florida this week as well.

Due to the hurricane, this weekend's game was rescheduled for Sunday at 9:00 a.m. PT. However, with the unpredictability of a hurricane, this week's plans are still up in the air for EWU.

"Tuesday and Wednesday will not change. Thursday and beyond will, and the game already has. (The rest of the week is) to be determined and we will know more late tonight or early tomorrow morning," EWU head coach Aaron Best said.

Despite the weather and travel uncertainty, EWU players are focusing on controlling what they can control.

"There is not too much we can do about the weather, so we are trying not to focus on that too much and just focus on the game ahead," EWU wide receiver Freddie Roberson said.

Even though conditions will be less than ideal Sunday in Gainesville, it is the same playing field for both schools.

"Florida is in the same boat as us, there's a hurricane out there. The only difference, I think, is that we have to travel across the country," EWU defensive back Ely Doyle said.

Playing on a wet surface will be challenging and will be tough to prepare for this week, but EWU players say they can hone their techniques this week to prepare.

"We are relying on our technique throughout the week, becoming a lot more disciplined in getting out of our breaks, and not being sloppy at the top of our routes," Roberson said.

The weather will not be the only obstacle EWU must deal with on Sunday. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was an early season Heisman candidate and is one of the top dual threat quarterbacks in the nation.

"He is one of the premier playmakers in America, let alone his conference. He is scary and has only gotten better as he has gotten more reps under his belt," Best said.

Despite Richardson's skillset, EWU's defense is staying focused on their game plan and planning to keep their eyes up throughout the game when Richardson breaks the pocket.

"This quarterback is going to scramble and throw on the run. We have to just keep our eyes on him and as defensive backs, we need to stay locked on our guy in man coverage," Doyle said.

The game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 9 AM on Sunday, however, the stadium does not have a roof, so the situation is fluid as Hurricane Ian approaches.

