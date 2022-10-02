x
Eastern Washington University

Florida football steamrolls Eastern Washington 52-17

Gators have no trouble with the EWU defense.
Credit: AP
Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best, left, directs his players while they warm up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Eastern Washington took a 3-0 lead early, then Florida touched the ball on offense and it was game over from there. The Gators went on to defeat EWU 52-17.

On the first play on offense for Florida, Anthony Richardson unloaded a 75 yard bomb to Justin Shorter for a touchdown and any early EWU momentum was extinguished immediately.

Florida scored a touchdown on every first half possession besides kneeling heading into the half.

Kekoa Visperas took over for Gunner Talkington at quarterback in garbage time and scored his first collegiate touchdown on a long rush.

Eastern Washington is now 1-3 on the season and will travel to Weber State next Saturday to try and right the ship. That game is set to kick off at 5 PM.

