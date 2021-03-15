Gonzaga women earn 5-seed in NCAA Tournament

The Zags will play on Monday against No. 12 Belmont in the tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT on ESPN2.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the fourth year in a row and the twelfth time since 2007, the Gonzaga women heard their name called on Selection Monday. They will play No. 12 Belmont on Monday, March 22 at 1 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Gonzaga's #5 seed ties the program's record for their highest seed. They received the same seed in 2019.

The Zags punched their ticket to the big dance last week, with a thrilling comeback win over BYU that culminated with a Jill Townsend game-winning buzzer beater.

Like the men, the women’s tournament will be played entirely in one location—San Antonio.

This year is a record for the number of local teams going to the NCAA Tournament with four. The Gonzaga men, EWU men, and WSU women all also are dancing. The previous record for local teams going to the NCAA Tournament was three, which has happened three times—2015, 2014, and 2007.