Gonzaga

NCAA announces tip times for Gonzaga, Eastern Washington round of 64 games

The two teams games will tip about eight hours apart.
Credit: AP/Big Sky

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced on Saturday night tip times for all of the round of 64 games.

Gonzaga will take on the winner of Appalachian State and Norfolk State at 6:20 p.m. PT on TBS on Saturday, March 21. Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce will be the broadcast team.

Eastern Washington will play Kansas on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. PT on TBS on Saturday, March 21. Brad Nessler, Steven Lavin, and Evan Washburn will be the broadcast team.

The Zags earned the tournaments #1 overall seed on Sunday, while Eastern Washington was awarded a 14 seed. Gonzaga and Eastern are both in the West region for the NCAA Tournament.

