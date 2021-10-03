Gonzaga overcomes halftime deficit, secures WCC Championship

The win is Gonzaga's 30th in a row, which is a program record.

LAS VEGAS — It wasn't the prettiest of affairs, but the Zags got it done against BYU in the WCC Championship on Tuesday.

Gonzaga trailed 53-41 in the first half but made several runs in the second half to get back in the game.

Jalen Suggs put the game away with back-to-back threes with 2:20 and 1:28 in the game to go, respectively. The second three put Gonzaga up by nine with under 90 seconds left.

With about six or seven minutes left in the game, Suggs said he told Coach Mark Few that the Zags were not leaving Las Vegas without a WCC Championship.

"I kept screaming, 'It's March! It's March!' I've been waiting to play in these moments my entire life," Suggs said during a post-game press conference on Tuesday.

Unsurprisingly, Suggs led the Zags with 23 points. All five of Gonzaga's starters got to double figures. Joel Ayayi had 18 points and nine boards, Corey Kispert tallied 17 points, Drew Timme added 14 points, and Andrew Nembhard had 13 points.

Gonzaga's defense also stepped up in the second half. BYU shot 75% in the first half, but finished the game shooting 46% overall.

Another key stat was fast break points, as the Zags outscored the Cougars 16-0.

The win marks Gonzaga's 30th consecutive win, which is a program record.