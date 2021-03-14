Gonzaga named overall No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament for first time

This comes after Gonzaga became the 20th team to go undefeated in NCAA history.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs were named the overall No. 1-seed for the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.

The Zags received the top seed in the tournament after completing a perfect regular season and winning the West Coast Conference tournament. The Bulldogs will head into the tournament with a 26-0 record, just the 20th undefeated team ever. This is the first time the Bulldogs have received the No. 1 overall seed.

The Zags will face the winner of Norfolk State and Appalachian State on Saturday, March 20. The entirety of the tournament is taking place in Indiana this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA has said teams other than the four 1-seeds will be seeded based on rankings and without geographical considerations.

Senior Corey Kispert has led the Bulldogs in scoring this year with 19.2 points per game, with sophomore Drew Timme leading the team in rebounds with 7.1 per game.

Gonzaga set the record for most double-digits wins this season as the Associated Press top-ranked team with 23. This was one of many records set by the Zags this year as they try for the school's first men's basketball national title.