Download KREM 2 social media graphics to support the Zags during March Madness

This is our town, our team and our time. That's why KREM 2 created social media graphics to help you display some Gonzaga pride on your page!

SPOKANE, Wash. — March Madness is like Christmas for Gonzaga basketball fans. After the team's season ended in 2020 with the heartbreaking cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, many people in Spokane are looking forward to supporting the Zags.

This is our town, our team and our time. That's why KREM 2 created social media graphics to help you display some Gonzaga pride on your page! There are three options from which you can choose.

Click on the links below to download each of them: